Madison Saturday, Sunday snow removal plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Steady snowfall for Saturday night into Sunday morning is scheduled to start around midnight and will make travel more difficult.

Bryan Johnson with the City of Madison Streets Division said they will have 32 plows out once the snow starts to stick to the roads. Plows will focus on major city roads like University Avenue and Mineral Point Road.

Johnson is unsure how severe weather will be tonight but said their plows will be removing snow and salting roads as needed for the duration of the snowfall.

He also said low temperatures might cause the salt to work slower, meaning snow might remain on roads longer.

Forecasts call for lighter, fluffier snow which could cause drifting and visibility issues. Johnson recommends people take extra precautions while traveling tonight and tomorrow morning.

Three or more inches of snow must stick to the roads for residential streets to be plowed. Johnson is unsure if this storm will bring enough snow to launch residential plowing.

The Madison Streets Division is offering online updates on plowing to keep drivers informed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.