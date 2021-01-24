Madison’s virtual engineering meetings drawing more public participation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Engineering Division has found a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic and the world of mostly virtual communication: reaching more people in the community.

For nearly every major project, the city’s engineering division holds public information meetings to give people a chance to weigh in.

“That’s where our designers and our engineers and our city staff want to hear from you and get that feedback,” said Engineering Division spokesperson Hannah Mohelnitzky.

Those meetings shifted to virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mohelnitzky said that drew more participation.

“We’re getting double if not triple the amount of people than we usually do in person,” she said.

Mohelnitzky added the virtual format has allowed more parents and families to listen in to the meetings while balancing their other responsibilities.

“Now we’re hearing and seeing that parents are able to dial in or log in from home, while caring for their kids,” Mohelnitzky explained.

Bob Klebba, a Gorham Street resident, has attended various city meetings for nearly a decade. He said he does miss the face to face connection.

“Weeing that person adds more force to the comments or testimony,” he said.

However, Klebba echoed Mohelnitzky, saying Zoom has made participation much easier, especially while traveling.

“People do not know that I’m out of town and I’m able to participate because of the Zoom,” Klebba explained.

Not everyone feels the same. Northside resident Beth Sluys said Zoom has worked for her, but it has limited participation for many of her neighbors.

“If you don’t have internet access...you’re less likely to be even able to attend these meetings,” Sluys said, adding, "

Mohelnitzky did acknowledge the technology barriers some face and added the city hopes to have a hybrid model in the future, combining virtual and in person meetings.

“We really just want to reach as many people as possible, engage with as many people as possible in our communities,” she said.

