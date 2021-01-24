Advertisement

More than 2k people out of power due to car vs electrical box crash

(KY3)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 2,000 customers lost power Sunday after a vehicle hit a piece of Alliant Energy equipment near Watts Rd., according to the utility company.

Alliant Energy says the crash and subsequent outage occurred at 9:57 a.m. The car hit a switch gear, taking out a circuit and causing an outage at a West Town substation.

Dane Co. dispatch confirmed the crash and said nobody is believed to have been injured.

In total, Alliant Energy says 2,034 customers were out of power.

Within one hour of the outage, 1,500 customers had power returned. Power was restored to most customers by noon Sunday.

