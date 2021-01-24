NFC Championship Game inactives: Antoine Winfield out, Kevin King active

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the NFC Championship game between the Packers and Buccaneers in Green Bay, both teams received big news regarding their secondary’s health.

Kevin King will be active for the Green Bay Packers while the Buccaneers will be without PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team safety, Antoine Winfield Jr.

King had been battling a back injury all week and was questionable heading into today but the Packers announced he is active in their latest inactives list announcement.

Total inactives:



10 QB Jordan Love

29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

36 S Vernon Scott

37 CB Josh Jackson

53 LB Jonathan Garvin

87 TE Jace Sternberger

96 DL Kingsley Keke https://t.co/GVy77SPKLx — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 24, 2021

DB Tramon Williams who was just signed to the Packers practice squad this week is active for the Packers today, while DT Kinsley Keke is still out.

Antoine Winfield Jr. and Antonio Brown highlight the Buccaneers inactives list.

Green Bay is second in the NFL with 484 passing yards per game while Tampa Bay is 5th averaging 411 yards per game through the air.

Kickoff is 2:05 C.T. PM on FOX.

