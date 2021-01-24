Advertisement

NFC Championship Game inactives: Antoine Winfield out, Kevin King active

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) in action against the Chicago Bears during the...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) in action against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the NFC Championship game between the Packers and Buccaneers in Green Bay, both teams received big news regarding their secondary’s health.

Kevin King will be active for the Green Bay Packers while the Buccaneers will be without PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team safety, Antoine Winfield Jr.

King had been battling a back injury all week and was questionable heading into today but the Packers announced he is active in their latest inactives list announcement.

DB Tramon Williams who was just signed to the Packers practice squad this week is active for the Packers today, while DT Kinsley Keke is still out.

Antoine Winfield Jr. and Antonio Brown highlight the Buccaneers inactives list.

Green Bay is second in the NFL with 484 passing yards per game while Tampa Bay is 5th averaging 411 yards per game through the air.

Kickoff is 2:05 C.T. PM on FOX.

