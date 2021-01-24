No. 1 Wisconsin sweeps opening weekend over no. 13 Purdue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In its first weekend of action in 2021, No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball swept No. 13 Purdue both nights, not dropping a single set.

The Badgers followed up their dominant 3-0 performance on Friday night by downing the Boilermakers 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 in the UW Field House Saturday night.

Wisconsin found themselves down 19-14 in the second set only to respond with a 6-1 run sparked by kills from Grace Loberg and Dana Rettke to take the set.

“I do like how we stayed in the fight, we were down in the second set and I loved our fighting mentality there. That will be something that we will have in every single match we play.” said senior setter Sydney Hilley after her 36 assist performance Saturday night.

Dana Rettke finished with 14 kills while Molly Haggerty notched 12 of her own.

Next up the Badgers head to Champaign, Illinois to face the Fighting Illini for another Friday-Saturday series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.