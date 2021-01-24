Packers Fall to Buccaneers 31-26 in NFC Championship Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) -The Packers never led in the NFC Championship game and fall to the Buccaneers 31-26

Things didn’t start well for the Packers as the Buccaneers marched right down the field in 9 plays and 66 yards and scored on a Tom Brady touchdown throw to Mike Evans.

The Packers finally responded on the 2nd play of the 2nd quarter. Aaron Rodgers hit Marquez Valdez-Scantling for a 50-yard touchdown and the game was tied at 7.

Tampa Bay answered back with another touchdown pass by Tom Brady and the Packers kicked a field goal and it was 14-10.

Rodgers threw an interception with under a minute and the Buccaneers scored with one second left on the clock on another Brady touchdown pass.

The second half is when things got interesting. The packers Aaron Jones fumbled on the Packers first possession and Tampa Bay scored another touchdown on another Brady pass, this time to Cameron Brate. It was 28-10 Bucs.

Then the Packers kicked it into gear. Rodgers first hit Robert Tonyan for and 8-yard score to make it 28-17. Still in the third, Rodgers then it found Davante Adams for a short TD and after the 2-point conversion failed it was 28-10.

Green Bay kicked a field goal with 2:05 left in the game, but the Packers never got the back.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.