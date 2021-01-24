Advertisement

Packers trail 21-10 at half

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The NFC Championship has reached halftime with the score Tampa Bay 21 Green Bay 10.

Things didn’t start well for the Packers as the Buccaneers marched right down the field in 9 plays and 66 yards and scored on a Tom Brady touchdown throw to Mike Evans.

The Packers finally responded on the 2nd play of the 2nd quarter. Aaron Rodgers hit Marquez Valdez-Scantling for a 50-yard touchdown and the game was tied at 7.

Tampa Bay answered back with another touchdown pass by Tom Brady and the Packers kicked a field goal and it was 14-10.

Rodgers threw an interception with under a minute and the Buccaneers scored with one second left on the clock on another Brady touchdown pass.

