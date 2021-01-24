Safely Gearing Up for the Green and Gold

Madison, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Green Bay Packers prepare to host Tampa Bay for Lambeau’s first NFC Championship in 13 seasons, UW Health officials want to remind people to stay safe while they watch Sunday’s game.

UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said he advises against throwing watch parties this weekend because COVID-19 cases are still present in Wisconsin.

“Given the importance of this football game this weekend... these packer parties are the perfect scenario for the virus to spread,” Pothof said.

Pothof said COVID-19 vaccinations are an important step forward to gathering in-person but not enough people have received the shot for things to go back to normal. He encourages people to celebrate the big game with members of their own household.

Roughly 8,500 fans will be at the game. The Packers and Green Bay Police ask fans going to Sunday’s game to follow the stadium’s rules or they will be thrown out.

The Packers stressed there have been no COVID-19 cases traced to NFL games at Lambeau.

