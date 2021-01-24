Advertisement

Snow emergencies cancelled following light, fluffy snowfall

(KY3)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snowy weather in southcentral Wisconsin caused some cities to declare snow emergencies Satruday, but many have been since cancelled.

The City of Beloit declared a snow emergency from Saturday, Jan. 23 at 8 pm through Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3 pm. However, that snow emergency has since been cancelled according to city officials.

Similarly, the City of Stoughton declared a snow emergency from Saturday, Jan. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 am. That was also cancelled Sunday afternoon by the Director of Public Works.

