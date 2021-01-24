Snow Storm for N. Illinois Tomorrow; Watching for impacts near the State Line

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dry air hampered Saturday night’s snow totals, but most picked up between 1-2″ of snow in southern Wisconsin. Totals were far lower West of Madison thanks to that drier air. As expected, folks along the state line saw the least amount of snow. Attention turns to the next weather system which heads up from the south-central Plains tomorrow.

Dry air hampered snowfall totals west of Madison. Most places received 1-2" of snow. A heavier burst of snow fell in portions of Dodge County. (WMTV NBC15)

A developing low-pressure system will move NE into the Midwest and Great Lakes Monday. Southern Wisconsin remains on the northern side of the track - along with most of Northern Illinois. A heavy band of snow sets up in this region tomorrow afternoon. Snow is expected to last overnight into Tuesday and may even hold on until Tuesday evening. This long-duration event may drop 6+” of snow for much of the Chicagoland-area & northern Illinois.

A Winter Storm will impact much of Northern Illinois tomorrow. Counties & towns along the state line may experience moderate-heavy snowfall. Changes to the forecast are likely. (WMTV NBC15)

The big question is - will we see any of it? As of now, it appears far southern Wisconsin - especially counties & towns along the state line may see as much as 2″ of snow. Totals decrease considerably into Madison & there will be a sharp cutoff in snow totals just north of the Metro. However, models have been inconsistent with the track of the storm system. Any shift north or south may drastically change snowfall totals. Light-moderate snow may begin in Madison Monday evening and continue into Tuesday afternoon. Along the state line, that snow could be more moderate, and at times, heavy. Higher totals are expected in this region. NW winds will pick up - leading to blowing & drifting snow. Gusts could reach 25 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northern Illinois counties tomorrow. Travel into northern Illinois will be difficult after the steady snow begins tomorrow afternoon. No winter weather headlines have been issued for Wisconsin counties as of Sunday evening. We’ll continue to watch the track of the system closely.

Highs on Monday will top out in the upper 20′s. As the snow clears on Tuesday, clouds remain in place. Wednesday offers another opportunity for a few snow flurries. Accumulations & travel impacts will be minimal, if any at all. Sunshine breaks out with high-pressure to end the week. Highs climb into the mid 30′s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.