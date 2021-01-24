Snowy roads will impact traveling Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Most of the widespread light to moderate snow will be gone by 9 a.m. Sunday morning. If traveling Sunday morning, make sure to give yourself extra time because snowy/slick roads will likely slow you down. According to the WIDOT, the major highways and interstates across southcentral Wisconsin are partially or completely covered by snow. Road conditions should improve later this morning and afternoon.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cold. High temperatures will be on either side of 30 degrees, which is actually a few degrees above average for this time of year. The wind will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning will range from the single-digits north of Madison to the lower teens along the WI-IL border. The north half of the area could see some clearing overnight.

Most of Monday will be mostly cloudy and dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s. A strong storm system will pass just south of the area late Monday through Monday night. It looks like the heaviest snow with this system will likely stay just south of the area across Iowa and Illinois. However, this system will still get close enough to throw some snow our direction. Right now, it looks like Madison and points south will have the best snow chances. This is where snowfall accumulations and travel impacts will be possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The big question is how far north the snow will develop. If the storm shifts further south than our snow chances will go down, while a more northerly track brings us more snow. There will also be dry air just north of the air that will sinking south that could impact our snow chances. There will likely be a sharp snowfall cutoff with this system. Some parts of the area could see a couple inches of snow while others probably won’t see much more than a few flakes.

Any chance of snow will likely end Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s.

There will be a slight chance of snow on Wednesday. Right now, very little to no accumulations and travel impacts are expected. High Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 20s.

The rest of the workweek looks quiet. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 20s. The end of the workweek and the start of next weekend will be warmer. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 30s and well into the 30s on Saturday.

