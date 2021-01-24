Advertisement

US police weigh officer discipline after rally, Capitol riot

In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol in Washington. Kevin Strong, a Federal Aviation Administration employee and QAnon follower from California who had been on the FBI's radar is facing federal charges after authorities say he confessed to taking part in the siege of the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Police departments across the country are reviewing the behavior of dozens of officers who were in Washington on the day of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

An Associated Press review finds at least 31 officers are being scrutinized or face criminal charges tied to the Jan. 6 events in the nation’s capital.

Most haven’t been publicly identified and only a few have been charged.

Experts say it’s up to police chiefs to strike a balance between maintaining their officers’ First Amendment rights and dealing with community mistrust of those officers who were on the scene in Washington.

