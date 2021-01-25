Advertisement

19-year-old accused of stealing over $400 in merchandise at East Towne Mall

The suspect is accused of jumping bail 11 times.
(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old woman who is accused of jumping bail nearly a dozen times now faces drug and theft allegations after an East Towne Mall store manager reported hundreds of dollars of merchandise had been stolen.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the manager called police around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to report someone stole more than $400 worth of merchandise. Authorities did not release the name of the business.

Responding officers found the suspect, whom they identified as Cassandra Beecher, hiding in the trees near the mall, according to MPD’s initial report.

Beecher was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. Jail on counts of retail theft, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 11 counts of bail jumping.

