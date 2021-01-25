2-5” of Snow Tonight from Madison to the State Line; Sharp Cutoff North

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a rather quiet Monday morning & afternoon, a major winter weather system will pass by -- prompting snow showers for southern Wisconsin. This time, Madison and points south will see the highest snowfall totals from this event. A sharp cutoff in snowfall is expected north of Madison. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. for Madison and southern Wisconsin counties. The NBC 15 Weather Team has designated Tuesday a First Alert Day.

Minor - moderate impacts are expected tonight as a result of winter weather. (WMTV NBC15)

As of Monday afternoon, snowfall was ongoing in Iowa and portions of Nebraska. The low-pressure center is forecast to pass through central/southern Illinois. The NBC 15 viewing area remains on the north side of the system -- in the snow corridor. However, the highest snowfall totals are expected to fall in northern Illinois/Chicago. The latest model guidance shows snow moving into southern Wisconsin late this evening and expanding to at least the first two rows of counties from the state line. NE winds pick up as the system passes by. Lake-enhancement is expected for extreme SE Wisconsin - where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern-two-tiers of counties in Wisconsin. That begins at 9 p.m. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for far SE Wisconsin since lake-enhanced snow is expected tonight into tomorrow. (WMTV NBC15)

Snow expands near and across the IL/WI border between 8-10 p.m. and continues overnight. The heaviest snow will fall overnight. A broad 2-5″ of snow could fall from central Dane County to the State Line. Higher totals are expected farther south. Some areas along the state line could see 4-5″ with a few isolated 6″ amounts. From Madison-North, there will be a sharp cutoff in snowfall totals. A trace/dusting could fall across northern counties/communities.

The heaviest snow will fall overnight in southern Wisconsin. Snow could still be flying for the Tuesday morning commute. Snowfall will taper off in the late morning - early afternoon on Tuesday. (WMTV NBC15)

Snow tapers off by late morning-early afternoon Tuesday. Lake-enhanced snow may continue into the evening across far SE Wisconsin. Lows will fall into the lower 20′s tomorrow morning. Temperatures will only climb into the mid 20′s under a mostly cloudy sky. A passing weather system may bring a brief flurry on Wednesday. No accumulations or impacts are expected. However, cold air combined with fresh snow & a clearing sky mean colder temperatures early Thursday. Lows may drop to near-0°F.

High pressure takes over for Thursday & Friday -- allowing sunshine to filter in to wrap up the week. Highs climb into the lower - mid 30′s by next weekend - just in time for the next weather system. A Snow/Rain mix lifts into Wisconsin late Saturday into Sunday. Another transition to snow appears likely Sunday. Totals, timing, and precipitation mode will likely change as the event gets closer.

