Advertisement

2 pedestrians killed in separate Milwaukee County crashes

In both cases, the driver fled the scene.
(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two pedestrians have died in separate hit-and-run crashes in Milwaukee County.

Police say a 36-year-old man was crossing a street in West Allis about 6 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by an SUV. The man died at the scene and the driver fled.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it also responded to a pedestrian death Sunday on Milwaukee’s west side.

Police say a 56-year-old man was killed while crossing a street shortly after 6 p.m. The victim died at the scene. Officers located the vehicle which struck the man, but are still looking for the driver.

Autopsies are expected to be done Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

Google Maps will soon display COVID-19 vaccination sites for people who search "vaccines near...
Google Maps will soon display COVID-19 vaccine locations
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far southern Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning is in...
Another Round of Accumulating Snow is on the Way Tonight and Tuesday Morning
Two children were killed in a house fire in Fort Atkinson on January 23, 2020.
Fort Atkinson community mourns loss of two children in house fire, helps family
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)
Wisconsin Roads Receive A D+ Grade (1/24/21)