Another Round of Accumulating Snow is on the Way Tonight and Tuesday Morning
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight and Tuesday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A quiet day is expected for today with clouds increasing and near average temperatures. Today’s high will reach the middle 20s. Low pressure will be approaching from the south over the next 12 hours. This will result is a surge of moisture northward into southern Wisconsin.
Snow is expected to begin this evening and continue through the night and into Tuesday morning. Snow totals will range from near zero well north of Madison to around 5 inches toward the Wisconsin - Illinois border. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6:00 pm today until noon Tuesday for the far southern part of the state. The most rapid accumulation is expect to take place around and after midnight.
Most roads in far southern Wisconsin will be snow covered and slippery tomorrow morning so NBC15 meteorologists has declared Tuesday a First Alert Day. Snow will come to an end by later in the morning and quieter weather conditions will return for most of the remainder of the week.
