Another Round of Accumulating Snow is on the Way Tonight and Tuesday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A quiet day is expected for today with clouds increasing and near average temperatures. Today’s high will reach the middle 20s. Low pressure will be approaching from the south over the next 12 hours. This will result is a surge of moisture northward into southern Wisconsin.

A sharp cutoff in accumulation of snow is expected from north to south across the region. Totals will be near 5 inches toward the state line and near zero to the north. (wmtv weather)

Snow is expected to begin this evening and continue through the night and into Tuesday morning. Snow totals will range from near zero well north of Madison to around 5 inches toward the Wisconsin - Illinois border. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6:00 pm today until noon Tuesday for the far southern part of the state. The most rapid accumulation is expect to take place around and after midnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far southern Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect south of the border. (wmtv weather)

Most roads in far southern Wisconsin will be snow covered and slippery tomorrow morning so NBC15 meteorologists has declared Tuesday a First Alert Day. Snow will come to an end by later in the morning and quieter weather conditions will return for most of the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.