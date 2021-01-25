Advertisement

Arrests and ejections at Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship Game

A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between...
A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested during the Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Police say four people were ejected for “various fan conduct violations.” They did not elaborate.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department transported one person to a local hospital.

Attendance for the game was 8,578. The Packers allowed 6,500 season ticket holders to attend the game. They also invited frontline health care workers.

Action 2 News reported last week that Green Bay Police added more officers to Lambeau Field for the NFC title game because of behavior at the Divisional Round game the weekend before. Most of those complaints were about people failing to comply with masking orders and alcohol-related issues.

