Bond set for Clinton coach accused of inappropriately touching student

CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Clinton coach accused of inappropriately touching a student appeared in court on Monday for his pretrial risk report to have his bond set.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Tyler Clark’s bond was set at $1,000. He is not allowed to contact the victims, any minors outside of his own family and is not allowed to coach in any capacity. Clark is also not allowed to contact the school district, the documents noted.

The Clinton Police Department accused Clark of inappropriately touching a student on Dec. 27 and physically assaulting a separate student on the same night, according to a news release Sunday night.

Clinton Police Chief Michael Schultz commended two students for coming forward after a former coach was arrested over the weekend.

“It takes a lot of bravery for kids to come forward and report an incident like this,” Chief Michael Schultz said. “I can’t express enough the pride that I have in the victims, that they stood up for themselves and reported what was wrong.”

The Clinton Community School District administrator released a statement Monday morning, saying that Clark resigned from his position on Dec. 28 after he was placed on administrative leave the night of the 27th. He is no longer employed by the district, the administrator added.

The administrator also says that the district is cooperating with law enforcement and students will continue to be supported.

Chief Schultz says that another coach was present on the night of the 27th, but did not see the alleged assaults happen.

Clark turned himself into the Rock County Jail on Sunday and is accused of the charges of physical abuse of a child (class H felony) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) 2 counts, according to Clinton PD.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.