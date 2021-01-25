City of Madison spring primary election ballot boxes open Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Spring 2021 Primary Election just around the corner, the City of Madison’s secure ballot drop boxes will open Tuesday, Jan. 26.

According to the City Clerk, the boxes provide a secure way for City of Madison absentee voters to return their ballots to the Clerk’s Office.

Those who requested an absentee ballot for the Feb. 16 primary should receive it in their mailbox within the next few days, the Clerk said. Once the ballot is filled out, voters should seal it in the completed certificate envelope and drop it in the closest secure drop box.

The Clerk says voters also have the option to return ballots by mail or dropping it of in-person at the City Clerk’s Office, at an in-person absentee voting site when they open Feb. 2 or at your polling place on Election Day.

A secure procedure is used for ballot retrieval from the 14 drop boxes located at 13 City fire stations and Elver Park:

Two sworn election officials retrieve the ballots from their assigned location.

Election officials secure the ballots in a ballot bag with a tamper-evident seal. The seal number is written on the chain of custody form.

By completing and signing the chain of custody, the election officials affirm the following (which is printed on the chain of custody form): We understand that we would be subject to applicable civil or criminal penalties if he/she failed to comply with State Statute 12.13. Under this State Statute, “No person may...Willfully or negligently fail to deliver, after having undertaken to do so, official ballots prepared for an election to the proper person, or prevent their delivery within the required time, or destroy or conceal the ballots.”

The election official teams will collect ballots each day Jan. 26 – Feb. 14 between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

On Feb. 15, teams will begin collecting ballots from the drop boxes at 5:00pm. Once they have gathered all the ballots from a box, they will close and lock the drop box slots.

Once teams have retrieved ballots from their assigned locations they will return to the Clerk’s Office immediately with the ballots. Clerk’s Office staff will confirm the information on the chain of custody form.

The full list of ballot drop box locations is below.

Fire Station 1: 316 W Dayton St Box is located just east of the main driveway.

Fire Station 2: 421 Grand Canyon Dr Box is located on west side of Grand Teton Pkwy before the station’s back driveway.

Fire Station 3: 1217 Williamson St Box is located in small garden just outside station front door. Walk-up traffic only.

Fire Station 4: 1437 Monroe St Box is located just east of driveway right across from the badger at Camp Randall. Just beneath the Madison: Solar America City sign.

Fire Station 5: 4418 Cottage Grove Rd Box is located on Atlas Ave between the bus stop and the station’s back driveway.

Fire Station 6: 825 W Badger Rd Box is located behind station on west side of Perry St just south of Madison College driveway.

Fire Station 8: 3945 Lien Rd Box is located east of station on east side of Parkside Dr.

Fire Station 9: 201 N Midvale Blvd Box is located behind station on west side of Meadow Ln.

Fire Station 10: 1517 Troy Dr Box is located on north side of station near the intersection of Troy Dr and Hanover St.

Fire Station 11: 4011 Morgan Way Box is located behind station on east side of Crossing Pl between station driveway and intersection of Crossing Pl and Nelson Rd.

Fire Station 12: 400 South Point Rd Box is located just north of station on South Point Rd near intersection of South Point Rd and Briar Haven Dr.

Fire Station 13: 6350 Town Center Dr Box is located just east of station driveway on north side of Town Center Dr.

Fire Station 14: 3201 Dairy Dr Box is located just north of station driveway near intersection of Dairy Dr and Prairie Dock Dr.

Elver Park Shelter: 1250 McKenna Blvd Box is located in island of the circle drive near the park shelter.



