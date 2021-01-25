Advertisement

Class During Covid: The “Covid-slide” in standardized test scores

The pandemic has disrupted the entire education system and that includes standardized tests. NBC15′s Amy Pflugshaupt explores what’s the right answer when trying to measure student success.
By Amy Pflugshaupt
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sun Prairie, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a growing concern that because of the pandemic this is “The Lost Year” of education. Teachers like Doug Maughan at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie keep reassuring us that kids are resilient.

As we approach the one-year mark of when schools shutdown initially, NBC15′s Amy Pflugshaupt asked him what test scores are reflecting.

“It was tough because last spring we didn’t take the Star Exam so it’s tough to know where they were last spring when we all took a pause from everything,” said Maughan. “I would say traditionally we have what’s called the summer-slide. Basically, 90% of kids take a bit of a summer slide. I would say we had a little more summer/spring covid-slide.”

Monday night on NBC15 News at 10′s Class During Covid report, are students’ hitting the mark? Not only is homework done online, so are standardized tests. An in depth look at what teachers are learning from these test scores and how much weight is put int them.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

The Mantova skyline, according to an Italian Workmen's Club of Madison member, looks a lot like...
Sister cities exchange insight on teaching during a pandemic
Nearly half of Wis. schools report use of seclusion, physical restraint
Brodhead High School
Brodhead School District scheduled for vaccinations, may go full in-person soon
Women in Focus
Women in Focus 35th annual ‘Dream Ball’ raises more than $16,000 in scholarship funds