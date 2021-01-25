Class During Covid: The “Covid-slide” in standardized test scores

Sun Prairie, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a growing concern that because of the pandemic this is “The Lost Year” of education. Teachers like Doug Maughan at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie keep reassuring us that kids are resilient.

As we approach the one-year mark of when schools shutdown initially, NBC15′s Amy Pflugshaupt asked him what test scores are reflecting.

“It was tough because last spring we didn’t take the Star Exam so it’s tough to know where they were last spring when we all took a pause from everything,” said Maughan. “I would say traditionally we have what’s called the summer-slide. Basically, 90% of kids take a bit of a summer slide. I would say we had a little more summer/spring covid-slide.”

