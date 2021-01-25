Companies charged $75K for asbestos violations in construction of U-Haul facility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A construction company, real estate business and U-Haul will need to pay a combined $75,000 as a penalty for violating Wisconsin’s asbestos laws

According to the complaint, Alliance Construction and Design, Amerco Real Estate Company and U-Haul violated the state’s asbestos regulations when they were renovating a building that contained asbestos to construct a U-Haul facility.

The companies allegedly failed to inspect for asbestos before starting the renovations, remove and adequately wet asbestos before disturbing it and have a representative — who is trained in asbestos handling and removal — present during the renovating.

“Asbestos presents serious health risks,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said today when he announced the judgement of the case. “Companies must do their part to protect Wisconsinites’ safety by following state law regarding inspection for and removal of asbestos.”

The $75,000 penalty includes forfeitures, surcharges and court costs, with Alliance Construction and Design paying $37,000 and Amerco Real Estate Company and U-Haul collectively paying $37,000.

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice says the state of Wisconsin and the three companies reached a compromise before any civil action was taken.

The Order for Judgment was signed by Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge Scott Woldt on January 19.

