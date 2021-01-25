Advertisement

Driver arrested for OWI after allegedly causing two-car crash with injuries

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested Sunday evening for an OWI after allegedly causing a two car crash with injuries, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a crash on USH 19 at Cherry Ln Sunday around 9:30 p.m. A 2008 Black Toyota Scion was travelling eastbound on USH 19 and crossed the center line striking a 2006 Black Lexus travelling westbound on UHS 19, authorities say.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the Scion – also the only occupant in the vehicle – had to be extricated and was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of the Lexus were taken to a different hospital, also for non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear how many occupants were in the Lexus.

The driver of the Scion was arrested for OWI causing injury and cited for several traffic violations, authorities say.

