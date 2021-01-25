Advertisement

Eligible Rock Co. residents can request COVID-19 vaccine

(WABI)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents who are 65 years of age and older, who do not have a regular health care provider, now have a way to request a COVID-19 vaccine.

These eligible residents can now fill out a request form, according to a news release.

Health care workers and first responders and other eligible groups may also fill out the form. The county explained that there are many groups listed as eligible, including behavioral health providers, funeral home workers and people that provide transportation to doctor’s appointments.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office also assured residents that once they become eligible for the vaccine, they are always eligible. There is no such thing as “missing” your chance to get the vaccine.

Rock Co. noted that people can find the form on Rock County Public Health Department’s website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman’s gear bag is back home again
Making a Difference: Friends, neighbors rally around ailing Sun Prairie therapy dog
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far southern Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning is in...
Another Round of Accumulating Snow is on the Way Tonight and Tuesday Morning
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Madison makes top ten in U.S. News’ safest city list; Green Bay comes in #1
UW System extends COVID-19 surge testing with additional 140,000 rapid, PCR tests