Eligible Rock Co. residents can request COVID-19 vaccine

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents who are 65 years of age and older, who do not have a regular health care provider, now have a way to request a COVID-19 vaccine.

These eligible residents can now fill out a request form, according to a news release.

Health care workers and first responders and other eligible groups may also fill out the form. The county explained that there are many groups listed as eligible, including behavioral health providers, funeral home workers and people that provide transportation to doctor’s appointments.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office also assured residents that once they become eligible for the vaccine, they are always eligible. There is no such thing as “missing” your chance to get the vaccine.

Rock Co. noted that people can find the form on Rock County Public Health Department’s website.

