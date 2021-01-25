Forward Madison announces start to season in May

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While there are still questions where Forward Madison will play in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the Flamingos know the answer for when they will play.

After the USL League One’s held a board Board of Governors meeting, they announced the 2021 season will be begin on or about May 8. The league will feature a 28-game slate that will wrap up in October and culminate with a six-team playoff in November.

Forward Madison will begin it’s third season as a professional club and first under new head coach, Carl Craig who has hired in December.

Asked Carl Craig what style of soccer he will bring to Forward Madison. For him it's about more than the club, but the community they're playing for.



Per press release by Forward Madison, the Governors approved flexible start dates for its clubs which can begin play as early as April 10 depending on conditions in their local communities.

After playing their home matches at Hart Park in Wauwatosa for the 2020 season so the Flamingos can have fans in attendance, Forward Madison is yet to announce a venue for the 2021 season. FMFC calls Breese Stevens Field home when the club can compete in Madison.

Forward Madison shared in a press release that COO & Owner Conor Caloia affirmed the club is committed to working closely with local officials to ensure a return to play that is responsible and safe.

While current local health orders do not allow us to play at Breese Stevens Field, we are working regularly with Public Health Madison Dane County, the Mayor’s office and the County Executive’s office to try to get back to Breese in advance of the start of the season,” Caloia said. “We are determined and hopeful to play at Breese this season. If we continue to not be allowed to do so, we will announce a backup venue as we get closer to the season.”

The Flamingos finished 5-5-6 in a shortened 2020 season and missed the two-team league playoffs after making the postseason the year before.

Further details and scheduling announcements will be made in the coming months and the league will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the event that alterations to the format need to be made.

