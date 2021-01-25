Advertisement

Google Maps will soon display COVID-19 vaccine locations

The feature will start in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Google Maps will soon display COVID-19 vaccination sites for people who search "vaccines near me."
Google Maps will soon display COVID-19 vaccination sites for people who search "vaccines near me."(CNN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (CNN) - If you are having a hard time finding a place that offers the coronavirus vaccine, Google Maps wants to help.

A new Google Maps feature is rolling out in the coming weeks, starting in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

According to Google, searches for “vaccines near me” have increased five fold since the new year. The company said it’s implementing the feature to ensure it’s “providing locally relevant answers.”

The results include details about whether an appointment is required, if the vaccine is only available to certain groups, and if there is a drive-thru.

The need for vaccines is clear because, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, six in ten Americans say they don’t know when and where to get a vaccine.

