Google Maps will soon display COVID-19 vaccine locations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (CNN) - If you are having a hard time finding a place that offers the coronavirus vaccine, Google Maps wants to help.

A new Google Maps feature is rolling out in the coming weeks, starting in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

According to Google, searches for “vaccines near me” have increased five fold since the new year. The company said it’s implementing the feature to ensure it’s “providing locally relevant answers.”

The results include details about whether an appointment is required, if the vaccine is only available to certain groups, and if there is a drive-thru.

The need for vaccines is clear because, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, six in ten Americans say they don’t know when and where to get a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.