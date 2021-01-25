Beloit, Janesville declare snow emergencies ahead of Monday’s storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With significant snowfall expected to fall on much of southern Wisconsin, multiple communities have already declared snow emergencies to help facilitate clearing the roads.

According to the NBC15 First Alert team, the calm weather that started the day will give way to snow Monday night. Southern Wisconsin is expected to get the most, with up to five inches of the white stuff expected to land near the Illinois border.

On the other hand, the northern reaches of the region may not see any snow at all.

According to the NBC15 First Alert team, the calm weather that started the day will give way to snow Monday night. Southern Wisconsin is expected to get the most, with up to five inches of the white stuff expected to land near the Illinois border.

BELOIT

In Beloit, the snow emergency is expected to start at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, all residents are advised not to park on the street and, instead, leave their vehicles in their driveway or in one of the city’s approved off-site parking lots.

“Beloit snow removal crew members rely on local residents to move the vehicles so they can clear snow from all streets during bigger snow events,” Beloit Public Works Director Laura Pigatti Williamson said, reminding everyone that the plow drivers will be out all night clearing the roads for drivers.

The city has a map of designated snow emergency areas and designated parking locations on its website.

JANESVILLE

As one of those cities expected to be on the higher end of the predicted snowfall, Janesville declared a snow emergency for Monday night early in the day. A statement from the city indicated the emergency will go into effect at 10 p.m.

During the emergency, vehicles are not allowed to be parked along city streets. Ones that are may be ticketed. City officials recommend people park in their driveway or garage, if possible. Those that cannot are asked to take advantage of the city’s municipal parking garages, which are opened during emergencies.

According to the city, it will focus on main and arterial streets during the heaviest snowfall overnight, before moving on to residential streets Tuesday afternoon, as the snow dies down.

WATERTOWN

In Watertown, the snow emergency will go into effect Monday at 6 p.m. and is expected to last until Wednesday morning. City officials are expecting between three and five inches of snow in that time.

During a snow emergency, on-street parking is prohibited between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Those who don’t have a place to park their vehicles besides the street are asked to use on of the city’s municipal garages.

Several cities had declared snow emergencies over the weekend because of snowy forecasts. Those were allowed to lapse. If those cities or any other local communities declare a snow emergency on Monday, NBC15 will update this story with their latest information.

