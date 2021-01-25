Advertisement

MPD arrests suspect in BP gas station robbery

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly robbed a BP gas station Friday.

According to police the man entered the BP gas station on E Washington Ave. and asked the store clerk for cigarettes. As the clerk was pulling the carton of cigarettes down the man allegedly lunged over the counter, grabbed the clerk’s wrists and stole the cigarette carton out of the clerk’s hands.

MPD says the man fled the store and took off in his car, but not before the BP employees were able to get the license plate information and share it with police.

Officers later located Joshua W. Koiman at his registered address. Police say he was booked into the Dane Co. Jail and tentatively charged with robbery, bail jumping and a probation violation.

