MPD investigating how two children ended up 15 miles from home alone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after two young children ended up 15 miles from home alone Sunday morning.

According to MPD, a citizen saw the two children, ages three and six, lingering near the 2800 block of Curry Parkway. The children reportedly asked the citizen for help and wanted to go home.

The citizen called police, who responded to the location around 10:49 a.m. and drove the children back to the east side of town to begin their investigation. Police say neither child knew their last name.

In trying to figure out how the children made it from the south side of Madison to the east side, police say they contacted the Metro but drivers did not recall giving a ride to the children that day.

Hours later, a relative learned the children were not at home and contacted police, MPD says. The youth were returned home by police.

MPD says they are appreciative to the citizen who contacted police after sensing the children were afraid and needed help.

