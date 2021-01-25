Advertisement

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces he won’t run for re-election

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.(WTAP)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced in a press release Monday that he will not seek another term in office.

The Ohio Republican cited the “partisan gridlock” in Washington as one reason he will not pursue a third term.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” The statement reads.

Portman’s statement outlines his career accomplishments as well as his hopes for the rest of his current term, including the next COVID-19 relief package.

Portman’s Senate career began in 2010. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives and in the executive branch under President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

FILE
Wisconsin Republicans propose rejecting mask mandate
The Governor's administration says it's working to make sure Wisconsin's congressional maps are...
DOA asks for public input on 7th Congressional District redistricting
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
Pres. Biden’s swift action on climate change draws criticism and praise
The Clerk's Office is preparing for the 11,000 mail in ballots already requested
Madison City Clerks Office prepares Spring Primary absentee ballots
One City Elementary School students watch historic inauguration
Madison elementary school tunes in to historic inauguration