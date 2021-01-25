Red Cross encourages blood donation in February with Amazon gift cards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood to ensure a stable supply amid the pandemic, and is incentivizing and thanking donors with $5 Amazon gift cards during the month of February.

According to a release issued Monday, the Red Cross typically has a hard time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months due to weather and seasonal illness impacting donors. Unfortunately, the pandemic has created additional challenges.

To that end, the Red Cross is urging people to give blood and platelets now.

According to the release, the Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

Each blood drive and donation center is following the highest standards of safety and infection control, according to the release. Additional precautions include temperature checks, social distancing and ace coverings for donors and staff.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities with the Red Cross are on Feb. 1 - 15. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Dodge

Beaver Dam

1/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

2/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

2/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

2/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

2/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Iron Ridge

2/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael’s Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Lomira

1/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

2/10/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Watertown

1/27/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

Waupun

2/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

1/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

1/26/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

North Fond du Lac

1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Ripon

2/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive

2/16/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

2/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

2/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Firemans Park, 500 Park Ave

Watertown

2/19/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

2/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

2/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

2/5/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

2/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

2/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Great Lakes Church Kenosha, 7600 75th St Suite #220

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave

Union Grove

1/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave

Waterford

2/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

2/10/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Army National Guard, 401 Fair Ave

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

2/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

2/10/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Community Engagement Center, 1260 W Main St

2/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Second Salem Brewing Company, 111 W Whitewater St

