SSM Health begins vaccinating people 65 and older; announces additional vaccine clinics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to adults 65 and older Monday and announced it will open five additional clinic-based vaccination sites soon to facilitate the roll out, according to a release.

New sites will be in Baraboo, Janesville and Monroe, among other places. SSM Health says the clinics will also expand their hours to offer weekend vaccination appointments.

“Our ability to vaccinate eligible groups depends on our supply of the COVID-19 vaccines. We are hopeful that our supply will continue to come in weekly shipments as it is available from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services,” says SSM Health Regional VP of Pharmacy Services Mo Kharbat. “We want everyone who is eligible for a vaccine to know that we are working very hard to schedule appointments and get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can.”

SSM Health says that due to the large number of eligible patients they will be vaccinating in phases, starting first with patients ages 75 and older as they are at higher risk for serious complications and hospitalization due to COVID-19. As vaccinations continue, scheduling will be added for patients 65 and older.

“We realize that many people are eager to receive the vaccine, but it will take time and we appreciate your patience,” says Kharbat. “SSM Health has roughly 120,000 people in this age group alone so it will require several weeks to vaccinate all of them who are willing.”

