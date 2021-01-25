Advertisement

Suspect allegedly injures two East Town Mall guard after yelling threats from tabletops

The suspect was involved in a similar incident last year, Madison police noted.
.
.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two septuagenarian security guards at East Towne Mall were seriously hurt Friday night by a man who had been standing on tables and making threats before struggling with officers, according to the Madison Police Dept.

According to MPD’s initial report, Kejuan T. Hill had jumped onto the tables in the food court around 8:30 p.m. and started throwing things at employees. He also allegedly struck the security guards with chairs while yelling, “I’m going to kill you.”

After Madison police arrived and tried to take Hill into custody, the 23-year-old man resisted and “continued to exhibit violent and assaultive behavior,” the reported indicated. It added that officers needed to deploy an electronic control device to detain him.

Two mall security officers, a 77-year-old man and 75-year-old woman, were both taken to the hospital with what police described as “substantial injuries.”

Hill was taken to a hospital, as well, for an evaluation, MPD noted. He is expected to be booked on counts of substantial batter, attempted robbery, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

The police report added Hill was involved in a similar incident a year ago, at the McDonald’s on Dryden Drive.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

Two people were killed in house fire on Saturday, January 23, 2021, in the Village of Blue River.
2nd child dies in deadly Blue River fire, victims identified
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies on January 25, 2021, ahead of predicted snowfall.
Beloit, Janesville declare snow emergencies ahead of Monday’s storm
healthy minds
Tactics to fight anxiety and stress in the wake of a tumultuous election
Google Maps will soon display COVID-19 vaccination sites for people who search "vaccines near...
Google Maps will soon display COVID-19 vaccine locations