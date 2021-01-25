Suspect allegedly injures two East Town Mall guard after yelling threats from tabletops

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two septuagenarian security guards at East Towne Mall were seriously hurt Friday night by a man who had been standing on tables and making threats before struggling with officers, according to the Madison Police Dept.

According to MPD’s initial report, Kejuan T. Hill had jumped onto the tables in the food court around 8:30 p.m. and started throwing things at employees. He also allegedly struck the security guards with chairs while yelling, “I’m going to kill you.”

After Madison police arrived and tried to take Hill into custody, the 23-year-old man resisted and “continued to exhibit violent and assaultive behavior,” the reported indicated. It added that officers needed to deploy an electronic control device to detain him.

Two mall security officers, a 77-year-old man and 75-year-old woman, were both taken to the hospital with what police described as “substantial injuries.”

Hill was taken to a hospital, as well, for an evaluation, MPD noted. He is expected to be booked on counts of substantial batter, attempted robbery, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

The police report added Hill was involved in a similar incident a year ago, at the McDonald’s on Dryden Drive.

