Advertisement

Trapped for 2 weeks, 11 workers rescued from China gold mine

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a gold...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a gold mine in Qixia City in east China's Shandong Province, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Rescuers in China on Sunday lifted several trapped miners to the surface who were trapped for two weeks after an explosion in a northern gold mine, state media reported. (Luan Qincheng/Xinhua via AP)(Luan Qincheng | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Rescuers in northern China have brought 11 workers safely to the surface two weeks after they were trapped by an explosion in a gold mine.

State broadcaster CCTV showed workers being hauled up in baskets on Sunday afternoon, their eyes shielded to protect them after so many days in darkness. One worker was reported to have died from a head wound following the explosion that ripped through the mine on Jan. 10 while it was still under construction.

The fate of 10 others who were underground at the time is unknown. Authorities have detained mine managers for delaying reporting the accident.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it

Latest News

Fort Atkinson Fire
Fort Atkinson Fire
Crash closes WIS 19 at Waterloo Road
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing at...
AP Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (58) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers...
Packers Fall to Buccaneers 31-26 in NFC Championship Game