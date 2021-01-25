UW System extends COVID-19 surge testing with additional 140,000 rapid, PCR tests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 surge testing sites at University of Wisconsin System campuses will be extended, UW System President Tommy Thompson announced Monday.

While most of the testing sites were scheduled to close, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with the UW System will now provide 140,000 additional rapid tests and PCR tests to use across the state in the comings weeks. In fact, the extension of community tests began Monday at UW Oshkosh, according to a release.

“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” President Thompson said. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”

The following is a list of the extended surge testing sites and the date testing starts again, according to the UW System. Note, not all original sites will continue surge testing.

• UW-Eau Claire: Zorn Arena

121 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701

Tuesday, Feb. 2

• UW-Eau Claire -- Barron County: Gymnasium

1800 College Dr., Rice Lake, WI 54868

Tuesday, Feb. 2

• UW-Green Bay: Weidner Center for the Performing Arts

2450 Weidner Center Dr., Green Bay, WI 54311

Wednesday, Jan. 27

• UW-La Crosse: Cartwright Center

1741 State St., 3rd Floor, La Crosse, WI 54601

Monday, Feb. 1

• UW Oshkosh: Culver Family Welcome Center

625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54901

Monday, Jan. 25

• UW-Parkside: Tallent Hall

900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI 53144

Wednesday, Jan. 27

• UW-River Falls: Hoffman Park Storm Shelter

547 Hanson Dr., River Falls, WI 54022

Tuesday, Feb. 2

• UW-Stevens Point: Dreyfus University Center

1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point, WI 54481

Wednesday, Feb. 3

• UW-Stevens Point Marshfield

2000 W 5th St., Marshfield, WI 54449

Tuesday, Feb. 2

• UW-Stevens Point Wausau

608 S 7th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401

Monday, Feb. 1

• UW-Stout: Sports & Fitness Center

220 13th Ave. E, Menomonie, WI 54751

Monday, Feb. 1

• UW-Whitewater: Community Engagement Center

1260 W Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190

Monday, Feb. 1

