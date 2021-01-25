UW System extends COVID-19 surge testing with additional 140,000 rapid, PCR tests
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19 surge testing sites at University of Wisconsin System campuses will be extended, UW System President Tommy Thompson announced Monday.
While most of the testing sites were scheduled to close, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with the UW System will now provide 140,000 additional rapid tests and PCR tests to use across the state in the comings weeks. In fact, the extension of community tests began Monday at UW Oshkosh, according to a release.
“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” President Thompson said. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”
The following is a list of the extended surge testing sites and the date testing starts again, according to the UW System. Note, not all original sites will continue surge testing.
• UW-Eau Claire: Zorn Arena
- 121 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701
- Tuesday, Feb. 2
• UW-Eau Claire -- Barron County: Gymnasium
- 1800 College Dr., Rice Lake, WI 54868
- Tuesday, Feb. 2
• UW-Green Bay: Weidner Center for the Performing Arts
- 2450 Weidner Center Dr., Green Bay, WI 54311
- Wednesday, Jan. 27
• UW-La Crosse: Cartwright Center
- 1741 State St., 3rd Floor, La Crosse, WI 54601
- Monday, Feb. 1
• UW Oshkosh: Culver Family Welcome Center
- 625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54901
- Monday, Jan. 25
• UW-Parkside: Tallent Hall
- 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI 53144
- Wednesday, Jan. 27
• UW-River Falls: Hoffman Park Storm Shelter
- 547 Hanson Dr., River Falls, WI 54022
- Tuesday, Feb. 2
• UW-Stevens Point: Dreyfus University Center
- 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point, WI 54481
- Wednesday, Feb. 3
• UW-Stevens Point Marshfield
- 2000 W 5th St., Marshfield, WI 54449
- Tuesday, Feb. 2
• UW-Stevens Point Wausau
- 608 S 7th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401
- Monday, Feb. 1
• UW-Stout: Sports & Fitness Center
- 220 13th Ave. E, Menomonie, WI 54751
- Monday, Feb. 1
• UW-Whitewater: Community Engagement Center
- 1260 W Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190
- Monday, Feb. 1
