2nd child dies in deadly Blue River fire, victims identified

VILLAGE OF BLUE RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old has died following a weekend fire in the Village of Blue River that also claimed the lives of two other individuals, including another child.

On Monday, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Barbara Hurley had died from the injuries she sustained in the blaze.

Earlier, authorities released the names of the other two individuals killed in the house fire, Andrew Brown, 33, and 12-year-old Frederick Hurley. A 15-year-old, Francis Hurley, remains hospitalized at UW Madison and is listed in critical condition.

Two adults who were injured, Jenny Joe Moe, 37, and Gilbert Moe, 38, have been treated and released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office added.

According to the initial report from the Sheriff’s Office, Grant Co. authorities were alerted to the fire, in the 300 block of Jay St., around 3:40 a.m. Following reports of multiple people trapped in the home, multiple other fire departments responded to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

