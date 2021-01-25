Advertisement

Wis. lawmakers urge Gov. Evers to upgrade unemployment insurance IT system

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The co-chairs of the Wisconsin Joint Committee on Finance urged Gov. Tony Evers Monday to upgrade the unemployment insurance IT system.

In a letter to the governor, Senate Chair Howard Marklein and Assembly Chair Mark Born explained amid the backlog of unemployment claims, the governor has the authority and resources to request a new system.

“If you believe the UI IT System is truly the cause of the unacceptable backlog of unemployment claims under your administration, your action on this issue is egregiously overdue,” they wrote.

The two chairmen noted that Evers’ administration has reportedly looked into replacing the system for at least one year or more, but a request proposal has not been made yet.

They also say Gov. Evers has claimed to need legislative approval for the project, which they say is not needed.

They explained that Evers could request the committee to meet and consider supplemental appropriations, transfer funds, other actions or using reserve funding as a last resort. They asked the governor to make this request.

