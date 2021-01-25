Wis. reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 1st time in 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 cases dipped below 1,000 for the first time during 2021, the state Department of Health Services COVID-19 data dashboard indicates Monday.

DHS confirmed 946 positive cases of COVID-19, but it is normal for the first day of the week to show fewer cases. The last time the new daily number of cases fell below 1,000 was on Dec. 26 with 632 cases.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has continued to decrease, with 1,577 cases.

DHS also released new preliminary data for those who have been vaccinated so far in the Badger State. As of Monday, 64,364 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning they have finished their vaccination series.

On Friday, Public Health Madison & Dane County noted that more than 5% of the county population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There were also 56 people admitted to Wisconsin hospitals since the previous report, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 761. There are also 169 patients in the ICU with COVID-19.

The number of free hospital beds in Wisconsin has also increased, with 23% of beds available in the state.

DHS also notes that eight Wisconsinites died since the previous report due to COVID-19.

