Advertisement

Wisconsin doctors back mask ban as Legislature eyes repeal

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov....
This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases.(Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Medical Society is opposing a Republican-authored resolution in the Legislature that would overturn the statewide mask mandate put in place by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state Senate plans to vote on the resolution Tuesday. The Assembly, also in session on Tuesday, has not said if it will vote on the resolution.

The board of directors for the medical society voted Saturday to support continuation of the mask mandate issued by Evers and oppose the GOP resolution.

The resolution overturning the mask mandate has 28 co-sponsors in the Legislature, all Republicans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

The avid outdoorsman says he lost it on Sunday on Long Lake outside Portage
Wisconsin fisherman’s gear bag is back home again
Making a Difference: Friends, neighbors rally around ailing Sun Prairie therapy dog
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far southern Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning is in...
Another Round of Accumulating Snow is on the Way Tonight and Tuesday Morning
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Madison makes top ten in U.S. News’ safest city list; Green Bay comes in #1
UW System extends COVID-19 surge testing with additional 140,000 rapid, PCR tests