Wisconsin fisherman’s gear bag is back home again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin man who offered a cash reward for his lost gear bag used for ice fishing says the bag has been found and returned.

NBC15 News aired Travis Dushek’s story on Friday. He says on Saturday morning he received a call that his bag had been picked up.

“I just got the call! Thanks so much to you and the news team!” Dushek said in an email to reporter Tim Elliott. “Without your help I would have never seen it again! It will be coming home Monday!”

Dushek says he was ice fishing on Long Lake outside of Portage on Sunday, January 17th. When his day was done, he packed up all his gear and began hauling everything away on his four-wheeler. He believes sometime during his trip back to shore; his gear bag fell off his sled and onto the ice.

He didn’t realize the bag was missing until a few days later. Dushek says a lot of gear inside that bag has sentimental value.

“I had some custom stuff built from my uncle and some assorted baits that my grandpa gave me throughout the years and those are some things that money can’t really buy to replace them,” he said. “I almost died with that bag. I couple years ago I put my truck through the ice and that was the only thing I got back from that truck,”

Dushek says the man who found his bag doesn’t have social media so he didn’t see the posts he made about his missing bag. He says the man’s mother was watching NBC15 News and saw the story and told her son that she saw the bag on the news.

“So, you saved the day!” Dushek said in the email. “I’m so happy you went out of your way to help me! Thanks again!”

Dushek said the man who found his bag wanted to stay anonymous. No word on if the Good Samaritan accepted Dushek’s $200 offer for a reward.

The gear bag has been missing for almost a week (Travis Dushek)

