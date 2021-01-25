Advertisement

Woman fatally shot in Buffalo County, man in custody

Police lights.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALMA, Wis. (AP) - State and local officials are investigating a homicide in western Wisconsin.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says a man called dispatchers about 9 p.m. Sunday and said he had shot and killed a woman at a home near Nelson.

Deputies arrived and found the body of an adult female. The caller was taken into custody. A teenager was also in the home, but was unharmed.

Law enforcement officers say the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting in the investigation. 

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

