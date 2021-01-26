Advertisement

5 vehicle wreck disrupts traffic on Beltline

A view of the Beltline near John Nolen Drive in Madison on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, not far from where a five-vehicle crash shut down the highway.(Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snowy, slippery roads are disrupting morning rush hour traffic across much of southern Wisconsin, including a multi-vehicle wreck on the Beltline.

Authorities confirmed a five-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of the Beltline, at mile marker 236, near the South Towne interchange, is blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

At one point, all east bound lanes were completely shut down. An update on the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation around 7 a.m. showed at least one lane had re-opened.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 will update this story when more information is available.

