5 vehicle wreck disrupts traffic on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snowy, slippery roads are disrupting morning rush hour traffic across much of southern Wisconsin, including a multi-vehicle wreck on the Beltline.

Authorities confirmed a five-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of the Beltline, at mile marker 236, near the South Towne interchange, is blocking multiple lanes of traffic.

At one point, all east bound lanes were completely shut down. An update on the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation around 7 a.m. showed at least one lane had re-opened.

