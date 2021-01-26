Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers’ ‘uncertain’ future hangs over Green Bay

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers said he’s not sure what his future holds in Green Bay.

That was all it took to raise concerns about the Packers’ ability to contend in 2021 and beyond.

Green Bay earned the top seed in the NFC behind an All-Pro season from Rodgers, who at age 37 put his team in ideal position to win its first Super Bowl since the 2010 season and the second of his brilliant career.

But the Packers’ season ended with a dispiriting 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s NFC championship game, and it didn’t take long for questions about the team’s long-term commitment to Rodgers to resurface.

