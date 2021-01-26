Black Hawk sweeps Barneveld in Monday night high school hoops

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before the snow fell in South Wayne shots fells inside Black Hawk’s gym.

Warriors girl’s basketball defeated Barneveld 78-39 behind a career-high 23 points by Bailey Butler along with 11 rebounds and 11 assists to improve to 15-0 on the season.

The Black Hawk boy’s started the night with a 58-36 win over Barneveld.

