Cleaning up from Tuesday Snow; Quiet Week Ahead

Widespread 5-7″ totals fell across south-central Wisconsin. The next weather system may bring a mix of sleet & snow over the coming weekend.
Skies will be partly cloudy -- allowing temperatures in some spots to cool into the single digits.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Now that last night’s snow has dissipated, southern Wisconsin was left with some of the highest totals in the Midwest. The center of the storm system shifted North overnight - leading to heavier totals north of the state line. Most of the NBC 15 viewing area received an additional 5-7″ of snowfall. The Dane County Airport received 4.6″ of snow -- with a snowpack now 10″ deep.

Some places in south-central Wisconsin picked up nearly 9" of snow from the overnight storm system.(WMTV NBC15)

Things get quieter from here on out. A developing low across the south-central Plains will stay well south of Wisconsin. Cloud cover will likely remain overnight into Wednesday. Lows fall into the single digits and lower teens tonight. Highs will make it into the lower 20′s. High pressure follows and brings in ample sunshine for Thursday - along with a surge of colder air. Thursday morning temperatures may dive to near 0°F throughout southern Wisconsin. Temperatures moderate into the weekend - climbing through the 20′s and into the lower 30′s.

Our next weather system arrives over the weekend. Another low-pressure center travels south of Wisconsin, but another band of snow/sleet mix may edge its way across the IL/WI border. Long-range models still have trouble placing the system, so we’ll be watching the track carefully. As of now, plan for Saturday afternoon & Sunday to potentially be messy. We’ll emerge from the weekend with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 20′s early next week.

