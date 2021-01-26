Advertisement

Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-94 near Deerfield

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes are closed on I-94 near Deerfield due to a crash, state patrol reports Monday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert noted that the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on Highway I-94 eastbound at the Highway 73 off ramp. The westbound lanes are also closed on Highway 89.

All westbound lanes on I-94 were also closed, but opened up around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

The department expects the closures to last about two hours.

State patrol’s Waukesha Post is handling the call.

