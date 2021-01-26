SB I-39 in Columbia Co. reopens after early morning

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - All southbound lanes of a stretch of I-39 in Columbia Co. were shut down early Tuesday morning after a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, emergency crews closed southbound lanes at mile marker 121, approximately two miles south of the Hwy. 60 interchange.

The wreck happened around 3:45 a.m. and initial reports estimate it will remain closed for two hours.

An update from the agency indicated lanes were open again within two hours.

