SB I-39 in Columbia Co. reopens after early morning

A southbound stretch of I-39 was closed in Columbia Co. after a crash near the Hwy. 60...
A southbound stretch of I-39 was closed in Columbia Co. after a crash near the Hwy. 60 interchange on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.(Wisconsin DOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - All southbound lanes of a stretch of I-39 in Columbia Co. were shut down early Tuesday morning after a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, emergency crews closed southbound lanes at mile marker 121, approximately two miles south of the Hwy. 60 interchange.

The wreck happened around 3:45 a.m. and initial reports estimate it will remain closed for two hours.

An update from the agency indicated lanes were open again within two hours.

