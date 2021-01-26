FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blowing, drifting snow piles up Tuesday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People across southern Wisconsin woke up Tuesday morning to see heavy snow falling.

Several inches are expected to fall over much of the region and it will be much deeper in some spots as blowing winds are causing deep snow drifts.

The snow could continue to fall through much of the morning, with chances diminishing until noon. By that time, however the Madison area could see 4″-7″ of snow, with totals increasing as you move closer to the Illinois border.

Northern parts of the area could end up with little or no snow because of a sharp line capping the system, which is moving in from the southwest.

Temperatures were just under 20 degrees as the sun rose, and aren’t expected to move much throughout the day. Highs should barely reach the mid-20′s at most.

Wind speeds will remain in the teens for the morning as the system rolls through, making it feel colder (the snow won’t help with that feeling either). It will drop off into the evening as temperatures start falling.

No more snow is expected Tuesday after this morning system leaves, giving plow drivers time to work. Many communities have declared snow emergencies to help them clear the streets faster.

Overnight lows are expected to dip down to around 10 degrees before a colder day tomorrow. The mercury may not make it to 20 degrees Wednesday before collapsing – possible into negative numbers – that night.

After that, there shouldn’t be any more precipitation moving in until the weekend.

