Former Wisconsin officer cleared in 3 shootings now a deputy

Photo: GoFundMe page
Photo: GoFundMe page(GoFundMe)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A police officer in a Milwaukee suburb who resigned after being involved in his third fatal shooting in five years has been hired as a sheriff’s deputy.

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said Tuesday that he hired Joseph Mensah after an extensive review that found his use of force was proper in all three shootings.

Mensah was cleared in October in the death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

Mensah was a Wauwatosa police officer when he shot Cole on Feb. 2 outside Mayfair Mall after police responded to a reported disturbance.

Severson says Mensah will go through a supervised field training program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

