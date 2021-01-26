Advertisement

Green Cab expanding services to Janesville area

A fleet of Teslas will be used for the rides.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An all-electric vehicle taxicab company based in Madison has expanded Monday to offer services in Janesville.

According to a news release, Green Cab will offer rides in Janesville due to the proximity to Madison and its population.

A fleet of Teslas will be used for the rides, the company noted. President Sue Goldsworthy said Green Cab was excited to offer rides to residents beyond Madison.

“We’re conscientious that we need to do our part to help the environment and reduce our carbon footprint,” Goldsworthy said.

The EPA reports that transportation generates the largest amount of greenhouse gas emissions, primarily from vehicles that burn fossil fuels.

VP of Transportation Karl Schulte said offering these services during a pandemic will be a great benefit to people.

“People will always need a way to get their groceries or get to their medical appointments; businesses will always have deliveries that need to be made,” Schulte said. “Green Cab is really here to serve the community and help those who need to get where they’re going.”

Green Cab will offer limited services from 7:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. starting Monday through Friday of this week. The company expects their hours next week to be from 7:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. next week, and will gradually increase their hours as demand increases.

The company asked residents who are interested in a ride, or want to receive more information, call 608-284-7304.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it
Superintendent: MMSD approved planting a camera in coach’s office

Latest News

New COVID-19 variant found
New COVID-19 variant found
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Bond set for Clinton coach accused of inappropriately touching student
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Aaron Rodgers’ ‘uncertain’ future hangs over Green Bay
Individual in California dies hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine