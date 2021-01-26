Green Cab expanding services to Janesville area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An all-electric vehicle taxicab company based in Madison has expanded Monday to offer services in Janesville.

According to a news release, Green Cab will offer rides in Janesville due to the proximity to Madison and its population.

A fleet of Teslas will be used for the rides, the company noted. President Sue Goldsworthy said Green Cab was excited to offer rides to residents beyond Madison.

“We’re conscientious that we need to do our part to help the environment and reduce our carbon footprint,” Goldsworthy said.

The EPA reports that transportation generates the largest amount of greenhouse gas emissions, primarily from vehicles that burn fossil fuels.

VP of Transportation Karl Schulte said offering these services during a pandemic will be a great benefit to people.

“People will always need a way to get their groceries or get to their medical appointments; businesses will always have deliveries that need to be made,” Schulte said. “Green Cab is really here to serve the community and help those who need to get where they’re going.”

Green Cab will offer limited services from 7:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. starting Monday through Friday of this week. The company expects their hours next week to be from 7:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. next week, and will gradually increase their hours as demand increases.

The company asked residents who are interested in a ride, or want to receive more information, call 608-284-7304.

