Local health officials assure that COVID-19 variants are expected

COVID variants(KWQC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As new COVID-19 variants pop up around the world, local health officials are noting Monday that this is not a surprise.

UW Health chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof says mutations in these kinds of viruses are bound to happen, especially at the rate of infection people are seeing.

“Basically it’s kind of like the lottery, every time the virus infects a new person and starts to reproduce, we take a chance on whether it will reproduce incorrectly and produce a variant,” Dr. Pothof said. “It’s not too often that those new variants afford some sort of a big benefit to the virus, like we’ve seen with the U.K., Brazilian and South African strain.”

While little research has been done on the strains, the South African and Brazilian strains are not believed to be more deadly.

Doctors have said that these strains, as well as the one found in the UK, are more contagious.

Experts still believe that the COVID-19 vaccine will be effective against these variants of the virus.

